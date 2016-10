Savannah ranked third best city in America, ninth best city in the world

Savannah is ranked No. 3 city in the United States and No. 9 city in the world, according to the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2016 readers’ survey announced yesterday and available now on www.TravelandLeisure.com/world-best.Making its first appearance on the world’s best cities list coming in at No. 9, Savannah was ranked No. 7 in 2015 in the United States list, leaping to No. 3 for 2016.The new survey from Time Inc.’s Travel + Leisure reveals the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe, from cities and islands to cruise lines, airlines, hotels and more."Cities are rated on sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value," says Erica Backus of Visit Savannah.Charleston, South Carolina is named Top City in the United States and is also the No. 1 city in the world this year.The World’s Best Awards 2016 readers’ survey results (listed by overall and regional rankings) and survey methodology are featured on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best now and is the cover story of the August issue of the magazine, on newsstands July 15.