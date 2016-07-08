News Feed

Friday, July 8, 2016

Savannah ranked third best city in America, ninth best city in the world

Posted By on Fri, Jul 8, 2016 at 11:10 AM

Savannah is ranked No. 3 city in the United States and No. 9 city in the world, according to the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2016 readers’ survey announced yesterday and available now on www.TravelandLeisure.com/world-best.

Making its first appearance on the world’s best cities list coming in at No. 9, Savannah was ranked No. 7 in 2015 in the United States list, leaping to No. 3 for 2016.

The new survey from Time Inc.’s Travel + Leisure reveals the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe, from cities and islands to cruise lines, airlines, hotels and more.

"Cities are rated on sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value," says Erica Backus of Visit Savannah.

Charleston, South Carolina is named Top City in the United States and is also the No. 1 city in the world this year. 

The World’s Best Awards 2016 readers’ survey results (listed by overall and regional rankings) and survey methodology are featured on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best now and is the cover story of the August issue of the magazine, on newsstands July 15.
