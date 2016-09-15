Mom who allegedly tied child to crab trap found hiding in store men's room

click to enlarge

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department arrested Jill Love, 32, Sep. 15, and is searching for another following an investigation into a reported child abuse incident involving a crap trap.Officers found Love hiding in a men’s bathroom inside a grocery store on the 5700 block of Ogeechee Road after reports of her vehicle being parked outside the business."The incident occurred on Sep. 5 after a father reportedly arrived at a residence to visit his 4-year-old son. The father was greeted by the mother of the child, Jill Love, 32 at her sister, Amy Sanders’ home on the 200 block of Waycross Road," police say."Initially, Love refused to allow visitation but the father was able to get past Love to find the child bound using a crab trap and line as well as industrial tape placed over his mouth. The father was able to remove the child from the residence and call police. The child sustained minimal injuries from the incident and is in good physical condition," police report.Metro obtained arrest warrants for both Love and Sanders on Sep. 9. Sanders is charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree and was served her warrant at the Chatham County Detention Center where she was serving time on an unrelated charge.