West Elm opens on Drayton

Home furnishings retailer West Elm held its official opening at 214 Drayton Street near Chippewa Square today, saying it has brought 30 jobs to the area."As part of West Elm’s LOCAL program, 10 Georgia-based makers and artisans will sell their products within the store’s fall assortment of modern furnishings and décor, and a complimentary Design Lab will offer services that support customers in their journey to express their personal style at home," says a West Elm spokesperson.“We have long admired Savannah's rich historic legacy and successful preservationefforts,” said West Elm president Jim Brett. "And we look forward to becoming part of itsdiverse community by connecting with neighbors and local businesses, and supportingthe city’s unique architectural, arts and design culture.”Within the former office building of the Georgia Department of LaborEmployment Security Agency, West Elm "conserved elements of the 1962 structure incompliance with Savannah’s Historic District Zoning Ordinance," the company says.The cornerstone monument, one of the building’s main features, was preserved andincorporated into West Elm’s main entrance