News Feed

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Amy Schumer show canceled

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 6:58 PM

Comedian Amy Schumer has canceled her planned Oct. 13 performance in Savannah, due to "scheduling conflicts," according to her website. Refunds available at the Civic Center. 
  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Feed

Connect Today 09.26.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation