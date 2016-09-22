Man killed while walking on Waldburg

Metro Police detectives responded to a shooting that claimed the life of Kevin Reid, 54, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Sept. 21, in the 400 block of East Waldburg Street, stemming from an armed robbery attempt."The victim was walking with his wife in the area when they were approached by at least three male suspects. Reid was shot and succumbed to his injuries in route to the hospital," police say."One of the suspects was described as a black male of a medium complexion, wearing a light colored bandanna over his face. The other two suspects were also black males, however of an unknown description."The homicide is Savannah's 42nd of the year.This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.