SCMPD majors issue statement on recent robbery/shootings

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division majors made these remarks about recent armed robbery shootings and homicides in Savannah:“SCMPD is redirecting personnel and technology to address armed robberies and shootings. We are also requesting additional state law enforcement resources to increase visibility and improve public safety. Again, we are asking the public to step forward with information about any of our open shooting, robbery and homicide investigations. Making this community safer is a shared responsibility,” said Patrol Operations Major Kerry Thomas.“Violent crimes detective continue to work around the clock to chase down leads and make arrests in these cases and have taken on additional visibilities roles,” said Criminal Investigations Division Major Richard Zapal.Police Chief Joseph Lumpkin hasn't issued a public statement as of this writing.