SWAT training happens downtown today

@ The Sentient Bean – A poetry and music open mic with an emphasis on… (more)
@ Blowin' Smoke BBQ – … (more)
Law abiding citizens are not robbing or murdering people at gunpoint. That is the gangs…
Savannah has always been a "reactive" city.... Just more of the same. Hate to sound…
Savannah needs a Special Task Force to root out these gang members and put them…
Gangs and consequences and enforcement are part of the answer. Get the paid off crooks…
Savannah has over 40 gangs. These are mostly hand thugs seeking praise and acceptance into…