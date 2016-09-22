SWAT training happens downtown today

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s SWAT Team will conduct extensive training from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 22, at 220 East Bryan Street."The training will be conducted to enhance SWAT’s capabilities to rapidly respond to a multiple level building and effectively resolve a hostage, barricaded gunman or active shooter situation," says a spokesperson.There will a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day, "with helicopters flying from Hutchinson Island to the training location to practice officer insertion onto the rooftop. SWAT members will also rappel from the roof of the East Bryan Street building," police say.Safety Officers will be in place at each training location to oversee the operation.