Tourism Leadership Council issues statement on murder of gallery owner

The president/CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council, Michael Owens, issued the following statement on the murder of Australian Aboriginal Art Gallery owner Kevin Reid last night as he was walking with his wife on Waldburg Street."It is with a heavy heart that I must share very sad news with you today. Kevin Reid, active TLC member and Broughton Street business owner, was murdered last night."Kevin was walking on East Waldburg Street with his wife at about 9:45 last night when they were approached by at least three suspects. He was shot and later succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital. His was the 42nd murder on the streets of Savannah this year."One of the suspects was described as a black male of a medium complexion, wearing a light colored bandanna over his face. The other two suspects were also black males, however of an unknown description."Kevin owned The Australian Aboriginal Art Gallery, was an engaged member of the TLC, a proud citizen of Savannah, and a highly regarded member of our tourism family. We are all deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and family."