Suspect identified in shooting of mother and child

click to enlarge

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police responded to a domestic shooting at approximately 4:30 p.m., Sept. 27, in the 700 block of Yamacraw Village, near the intersection of Fahm and Zubley Streets."The suspect, Iyontai Tovarise Walker, 22, is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male, approximately 6-feet, 3-inches tall, and 190 pounds. He also has a distinctive tattoo on his neck, which reads 'BO$,'" police say.The shooting victims are a 28-year-old female and her 8-year-old daughter. Both received serious, but non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Memorial University Medical Center. The mother and child are currently listed in stable condition."Overnight, detectives secured warrants for Walker’s arrest. He is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon."