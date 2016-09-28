News Feed

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Suspect identified in shooting of mother and child

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 9:01 AM

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police responded to a domestic shooting at approximately 4:30 p.m., Sept. 27, in the 700 block of Yamacraw Village, near the intersection of Fahm and Zubley Streets.
click to enlarge walker_iyontai_tovarise.jpg

"The suspect, Iyontai Tovarise Walker, 22, is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male, approximately 6-feet, 3-inches tall, and 190 pounds. He also has a distinctive tattoo on his neck, which reads 'BO$,'" police say.

The shooting victims are a 28-year-old female and her 8-year-old daughter. Both received serious, but non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Memorial University Medical Center. The mother and child are currently listed in stable condition.

"Overnight, detectives secured warrants for Walker’s arrest. He is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon."
  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Readers also liked…

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in News Feed

More by Jim Morekis

Connect Today 09.28.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation