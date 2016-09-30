Suspect arrested in Yamacraw shooting

click to enlarge

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police detectives arrested Wesley Biddings, 31, in connection to the earlier shooting that injured a man in the 400 block of Yamacraw Village Sept. 29.Biddings is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.A second man was taken into custody after fleeing the scene of the shooting; however, his charges stem from disorderly conduct not directly related to the shooting.Officers responded to a shooting that injured one adult male at approximately 5:30 p.m., Sept. 29.The shooting victim was transported to Memorial University Medical Center with serious injuries."Area residents pointed police toward a male suspect who had fled the scene on foot and a second male suspect who fled to a nearby apartment. The suspect who fled on foot was quickly apprehended," police report."The second suspect entered an occupied apartment; officers were able to safely remove three children from the residence before apprehending the suspect," police say.