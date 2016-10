The latest National Hurricane Center forecast for Hurricane Matthew puts the major storm roughly 50 miles off the coast of Savannah Friday afternoon/evening.The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is at OPCON 3 Readiness Phase."CEMA has implemented an Elevate/Level 2 activation of the Emergency Operations Center at 8:00 AM today," says a spokesperson.Community-wide preparation recommendations include:Preparing partners, property and your family for storm conditions. Secure any items that can easily be blown around by strong winds.Ensure fuel tanks are topped off and finalize personal emergency kits and communication plans.Coordinate with family, friends and co-workers to ensure awareness and timing of storm potential.