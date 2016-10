Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach signed a “Declaration of Local Emergency” this afternoon, "triggering the local emergency operations plan and allowing the Mayor to restrict travel and loitering to protect the public and their property," a City spokesperson says.The Declaration also authorizes the Mayor to request assistance from the County Chairman and Governor, "if needed to supplement local efforts to save lives and protect property, public health and safety, or to avert or lessen the threat of a disaster.""While the Declaration allows the Mayor or his designee to set curfews and impose re-entry restrictions on certain areas, that authority has not been exercised at this time," the spokesperson says.