Effective this evening, a dusk to dawn curfew will be in full effect throughout Savannah and all of Chatham County indefinitely.Chief Lumpkin says "the curfew will be enforced and it is for everyone. We will arrest people for curfew violation."The National Guard has 70 Military Police officers on hand helping Savannah/Chatham Metro Police in a support role during the storm.The curfew was enabled by local states of emergency officially declared by Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach and County Commission Chairman Al Scott.