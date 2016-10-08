After Matthew, reentry protocol begins; over 133,000 still without power

Chatham Emergency Management Agency is initiating Phase I of reentry to Savannah after Hurricane Matthew. Evacuees will not be allowed back in Chatham County unless they are part of that protocol.Major road closings, including I-95, have been initiated to control traffic flow into the county.Storm response will shift to rendering the area safe for follow-on first responders. The first people to re-enter the storm-affected area will be first responders and private sector utility providers such as power companies.Other entities responding in Phase I include:• Law Enforcement• Fire Services• Search and Rescue Resources• Emergency Medical Services• Government OfficialsLaw enforcement officers will be staged at entry points to ensure those who enter the storm-affected area are properly credentialed.Storm surge related to Hurricane Matthew set a record, with measurements at Tybee Island showing 12.5 feet. The previous record was set in 1979 when Hurricane David pushed sea levels to 12.2 feet.Highest measured sustained winds in Chatham County reached 48 mph on the coast. Highest measured gusts reached 80 mph at 2:43 a.m. Saturday on Tybee Island.Georgia Power reports 133,755 customers without power in Chatham County.