CEMA and County Commission Chairman Al Scott confirm that evacuees can return to Chatham County beginning at 5 p.m. today (Sunday). However the countywide curfew is in effect from 10 p.m.-7 a.m.You will need ONE piece of ID with a local address or confirmation of local interest as part of the Phase III reentry protocol.Bridges to Tybee still closed as of this writing however officials say state of Georgia may give all-clear for bridges to reopen later today.This is by no means a guarantee of restoration of basic services. There is no guarantee the road to your home will be clear, as officials are currently focuses on clearing primary routes at this point.Officials urge evacuees to wait until Monday to ease traffic flow.