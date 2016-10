Chatham County curfew is no longer in effect, effective immediately, as per county sources.The Chatham County Commission Chairman has the authority under the Chatham County code section 4-302, which mirrors State law, to make decisions regarding the State of Emergency and curfew. The decision to extend the curfew was for the safety of citizens county wide," says a County spokesperson."Cathy Hill, Georgia Power Coastal Region Vice President, has assured the Chairman that 90% of power will be restored to Chatham County residents by 10 p.m. tonight. With that assurance, the County will lift the curfew today. However, the State of Emergency will continue while we have citizens in shelter facilities," the spokesperson says."Chatham County has not received an Individual Assistance declaration at this time; however, we expect to hear more on that matter from FEMA by the end of the week."