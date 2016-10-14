Molly Shannon, "Luke Cage" star Mahershala Ali among honorees for Savannah Film Festival

click to enlarge

SCAD has announced its honorees and guests for the 2016 Film Festival.Mahershala Ali will receive the Discovery Award on Fri., Oct. 28 and will participate in a Q&A session after the screening of "Moonlight." Ali can currently be seen starring in Netflix and Marvel Entertainment’s “Luke Cage.”Sam Claflin will receive the Spotlight Award on Wed., Oct. 26 and will participate in a Q&A session after the screening of "Me Before You." Claflin’s credits include “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2,” “Friday,” and more.Molly Shannon will receive the Spotlight Award on Mon., Oct. 24 and will participate in a Q&A session following the screening of "Other People." Shannon spent six seasons as a member of the repertory company on “Saturday Night Live,” and her other credits include “Miles,” “Me & Earl & the Dying Girl,” “Life After Beth,” “Scary Movie 5,” “Hotel Transylvania,” and more.Miles Teller will receive the Vanguard Award on Tues., Oct. 25 and will participate in a Q&A session following the screening of "Bleed for This." Teller recently starred in “War Dogs,” alongside Jonah Hill with Todd Phillips directing, and his other credits include “Rabbit Hole,” “That Awkward Moment,” “Divergent,” “Whiplash,” and more.