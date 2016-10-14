Savannah Philharmonic, Second Harvest partner for hurricane relief food drive

The Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra is partnering with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to collect canned food for those in need after Hurricane Matthew. Collection containers will be at The Lucas Theatre before and after the performance of Mozart’s Requiem by the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus on Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and at the dress rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.A special appeal has been made for protein donations such as canned tuna, chicken and peanut butter.“We wanted to help those in our community impacted by the hurricane," says Mitchell Krieger, Executive Director of the Savannah Philharmonic. "We are delighted to partner with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, who have been giving away thousands of boxes of food to alleviate hunger during these challenging times for our community.”