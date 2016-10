Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man just before midnight, Oct. 20.Metro responded to the area of Laroche Avenue and Skidaway Road finding Shakeem Douse, 22, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound."Reportedly, Douse was inside a sports bar in the area where two groups of unknown people were fighting inside. Douse and the two groups exited the bar at the same time and gunfire erupted outside shortly after. Initially, Douse gave police a different name," police say."When detectives discovered Douse’s true identity, it was found that he had outstanding warrants from another agency and is currently on probation. Douse was transported to Memorial University Medical Center and treated for his wounds then transported to the Chatham County Detention Center," police say.