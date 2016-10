Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting that occurred near the intersection of North Fernwood and Skidaway Roads, Oct. 20.Metro responded to Memorial University Medical Center at approximately 6:15 p.m. after Keith Wright, 33, arrived by a personally owned vehicle seeking care of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. "Reportedly, Wright was traveling on his scooter when an unknown armed suspect approached him attempting to take his scooter. Wright was able to get away, however, not before the suspect was able to fire shots that wounded Wright," police say.The suspect is described as a slim black male of a light complexion in his late teens to early twenties. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches to and 5 feet 10 inches tall. The suspect wore a t-short and black jeans during the incident.