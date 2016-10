Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting on the 600 block of Cape Street, that left a 14-year-old male in critical condition on Sunday, Oct. 23.At about 10:30 a.m., Metro responded to the scene, locating the injured teen outside of an apartment building. The teen was transported by ambulance to Memorial University Medical Center for treatment."Circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation. Detectives do not believe this to be a random shooting," reports the Public Affairs Office.Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.