Police investigate River Street shooting

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes investigators seek to identify the suspect in a shooting on the 600 block of West River Street that injured one man on Sunday, October 30.At about 3 a.m. Metro responded to the scene, finding Adam Woodworth, 24, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to Memorial University Medical Center for care.Reportedly, Woodworth intervened when he observed a co-worker being assaulted by a group of suspects behind the business. One suspect discharged a firearm, striking Woodworth."The suspects fled in a car, last seen traveling east on River Street," says Eunicia Baker of the Public Affairs Office.Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.