Police investigate River Street shooting

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes investigators seek to identify the suspect in a shooting on the 600 block of West River Street that injured one man on Sunday, October 30.
At about 3 a.m. Metro responded to the scene, finding Adam Woodworth, 24, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to Memorial University Medical Center for care.
Reportedly, Woodworth intervened when he observed a co-worker being assaulted by a group of suspects behind the business. One suspect discharged a firearm, striking Woodworth.
"The suspects fled in a car, last seen traveling east on River Street," says Eunicia Baker of the Public Affairs Office.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.
Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.