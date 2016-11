Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of Stillwood Drive, Oct. 31."Metro responded to the scene at about 2:15 p.m. finding Marcus Wilkinson, 67, inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation did not suggest any foul play," police say.An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the manner of death in this incident.