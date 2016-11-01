SSU, Peace Corps launch Peace Corps Prep Program

The Peace Corps and Savannah State University today announced a new partnership centered on an undergraduate certificate program called Peace Corps Prep."Students in the Peace Corps Prep program, scheduled to launch at Savannah State University in October, will combine targeted coursework with hands-on experience, building the competencies needed to be strong Peace Corps volunteers or other intercultural fieldworkers," a spokesperson says.“We are delighted to partner with Savannah State University to give students the opportunity to develop this valuable suite of skills,” Peace Corps Director Carrie Hessler-Radelet said.“The Prep program will make their undergraduate studies more engaging and professional, and will help jumpstart their careers through Peace Corps or other globally oriented opportunities.’Peace Corps Prep will be structured as an interdisciplinary certificate program housed in the International Education Center. Students will learn about and practice leadership, intercultural competence, foreign language, and a professional sector of their choice, such as education, health, or the environment.The Peace Corps has Peace Corps Prep partnerships with more than 78 leading academic institutions nationwide. Established in 2007, the program aims to meet the demand for Peace Corps volunteers with a broad and relevant set of expertise, and to support schools’ efforts to provide substantive, globally focused experiences for their students."A unique feature of the Savannah State Peace Corps Prep program is the ability of program participants to earn a Global Citizenship Certification or Global Citizenship with Distinction, in addition to the standard certificate of completion provided by Peace Corps," says the spokesperson.