Hopped Up on Georgia Brews this weekend

The Savannah Waterfront Association hosts the third Hopped Up on Georgia Brews on River Street's Rousakis Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 5.The event features 20 local craft breweries with returning favorites Southbound, Sweetwater, Terrapin, Coastal Empire, Service Brewing, Moon River and more.Brew tastings, a "Brats Buffet" and a souvenir pilsner tasting glass are included in the $35 ticket price.Tickets are on sale now at Craft Brew tickets and may also be purchased onsite. Food provided by Naked Dog. T-shirts are available for purchase.Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon runners who show their race bib receive a $10 discount on tickets to celebrate after the race. Enjoy brew talks on stage throughout the tasting, as well as live music from Owen Plant and his band, Three Little Birds.SWA will host a Preview Night open to the public on Friday, November 4, beginning at 4 p.m. United Distributing will offer six different craft brews and Southern Eagle will be hosting its brands, as well. All brews are $6.Live music provided by local favorite Voodoo Soup starting at 5 p.m.. First FridayFireworks at 9:30 p.m. sponsored by Wet Willie’s. Snack vendors, arts and crafts vendors and non-profit organizations will participate throughout the weekend.