Georgia "shatters" 2008 early voting record

"With over 2,180,000 early ballots cast in Georgia leading up to Election Day, Secretary of State Brian Kemp announces today that Peach State voters have shattered the 2008 early voting record of 2,129,316 total early ballots cast," says a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's office."This new record will continue to climb today as voters hit the polls on the last day of advance in-person voting for the November 8, 2016 election," the spokesperson says."Georgia voters are highly enthusiastic and taking full advantage of unprecedented access to the ballot box to make sure their voices are heard," stated Secretary Kemp.Thus far, 166,875 mail-in absentee ballots and 2,013,132 advance in-person ballots have been cast in the November election.