Fort Pulaski reopens after hurricane

Fort Pulaski National Monument has reopened to the public after being closed since October 5th due to extensive damage caused by Hurricane Matthew."After a month of intense recovery operations conducted by Fort Pulaski staff and members of the National Park Service’s Eastern Incident Management Team, Cockspur Island and Fort Pulaski are again accessible to the visitors," says public information officer Joel Cadoff.Normal operating hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. have resumed. Due to ongoing recovery efforts, the fort will only be accessible to visitors attending Ranger led programs. Tours of Fort Pulaski will be offered every day at 10:00 am, 11:00 am, 2:30 pm and 4:00 pm.Tours are limited to 30 people and are available on a first-come, first-served basis only. Reservations will not be accepted and all tour schedules are subject to change.Most trails on Cockspur Island are now open with the exception of the Lighthouse Trail, Picnic Area Trail, Nature Trail Loop, and the National Park Service maintained portion of the Rails to Trails. These trails remain closed due to widespread damage and require caution. Over 300 trees were downed on the island during Hurricane Matthew, so visitors should stay on trails at all times and be alert for potential tripping hazards and falling tree branches or palm fronds.There is still a lot of work to be done before Fort Pulaski National Monument will be fully operational. Please observe all safety alerts and closures. The Cockspur Island Lighthouse tower and island are still closed to the public (including kayakers and boaters) due to preservation efforts. Use of unmanned aerial vehicles, also known as drones, is prohibited within the boundaries of Fort Pulaski National Monument.