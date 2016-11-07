Police locate body in submerged vehicle accident

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Accident Investigations Team have located the body of Andrew Barnes, 17, in connection with a submerged vehicle accident on Nov. 6.Metro responded to the Skidaway Narrows Boat Ramp at about 1:40 a.m., after a Chrysler 200 was found submerged into the water. Reportedly, the driver of the vehicle was unfamiliar with the area and drove down into the boat ramp. Three of the occupants — Delaion Woodbury, 20, Matthew Barnes, 21, and Michael Barnes, 19 — were all able to swim back to safety. The fourth occupant, Andrew Barnes, 17, did not return.The vehicle was recovered from the water and searched. There were no occupants inside. SCMPD divers searched the area and were unable to locate Andrew Barnes.SCMPD Aviation Unit, Chatham County Marine Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Coast Guard all responded to the area to search for Andrew Barnes.