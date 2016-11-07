Police investigate W. Gwinnett shooting that leaves one injured

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of West Gwinnett Street on Nov. 6.Metro responded to the scene at about 1:20 a.m., finding a 15-year-old female suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly, she was standing outside when shots were fired. The victim was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for treatment."The suspect is described as a black male with a low hair cut standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 to 140 pounds. During the incident he wore dark clothing," says Darnisha Green of the SCMPD Public Affairs Office.Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.