Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Savannah Asian Cultural Festival announces call for performers, vendors, volunteers

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 11:40 AM

The Savannah Asian Cultural Festival, which will take place April 22, 2017 at Armstrong State University, is currently seeking live performers, Cultural Marketplace vendors and event volunteers.

There is no cost for performers or community vendors to participate. The application for food vendors is $125 (after Wednesday, March 1, 2017 the price will increase to $175.) The cost for all other sales and children’s activities vendors is $100 per booth (after Wednesday, March 1, 2017 the price will increase to $150.) All vendors must be consistent with the theme of the festival.

"The festival’s Cultural Marketplace will offer the opportunity to learn more about each country and discover the traditional arts, crafts, fashions and treasures unique to each nation," said Armstrong public relations manager Melanie Simon. From Ming-shared jewelry to calligraphy sets, original paintings, hand-beaded clothing, Asian accessories and henna body painting, an entire continent’s worth of treasures can be found at the festival.

If you would like to participate as a performer, vendor or volunteer at the 2017 Savannah Asian Cultural Festival, please contact Sara Nobles at sara.nobles@armstrong.edu or (912) 344-2687.
