Today Dr. Thomas B. Lockamy, Jr. gave his resignation to the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Board of Education after 11 years in the position.His resignation is effective on May 31, 2017, at the end of the current academic year.Five years after being hired in 2005, he was given a contract extension and pay raise to $187,460. Another series of contract extensions brought his final salary to over $200,000 plus a vehicle allowance and a $40,000 performance bonus and 36 days of paid vacation.