Trejan Jones, 19, turned himself in at Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Headquarters on November 11 in connection with the fatal November 8 shooting of Anthony Grant, 18.Jones is charged with murder and was taken to the Chatham County Detention Center without incident.Police responded to the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Pasadena Drive on Nov. 8 around 9:25 a.m. after Jones arrived at St. Joseph's Hospital seeking care for a gunshot wound. Reportedly, the victim was outside of a residence when shots were fired. Grant succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.Police began a search for Jones which was completed when he turned himself in.