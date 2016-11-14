Daffin Park tennis courts to be named for Former Mayor Malcolm Maclean today

The Daffin Park tennis courts will be renamed for former Mayor and tennis player Malcolm Maclean today at 11 a.m. Members of Savannah City Council and City staff will join Maclean's family and members of the law firm HunterMaclean.Malcom Maclean served as Assistant City Attorney and City Alderman prior to serving as Savannah’s Mayor from 1960 – 1966.He led the effort to bring business leaders and black leaders together during the local civil rights movement. He is credited with bringing the community together and preventing the rioting and violence from happening here that affected so many other southern cities.“We are proud to honor the memory of our law partner who was so important to the life of this community. The affiliation of these tennis courts with Mr. Maclean is a great testament to his love of the game and our city," said HunterMaclean partner Wade Herring, who worked closely with Maclean for 15 years.