Police investigate shooting after woman shows up at hospital

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting after a woman showed up at the hospital, Nov. 13.Metro responded to Memorial University Medical Center around 3:19 p.m. locating Rachel Reid, 29, who was seeking care for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly, she was standing outside of a residence in the 5600 block of Emory Drive when she was shot by an unknown suspect.Reid was taken to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle. She did not cooperate with detectives.Investigators are working to determine the actual circumstances surrounding this incident.Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.