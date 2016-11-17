GBI issues statement on man's death during police chase

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a statement following up on the death of Brandon Adams on Savannah's Southside during a foot chase by police earlier this week."On Wednesday, November 16, 2016, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)was requested by the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD) toinvestigate a shooting near the intersection of White Bluff Road and Wilshire Blvd.," the spokesperson says.Preliminary information from SCMPD authorities indicated that at approximately 3:43 a.m., a patrol officer conducted a pedestrian stop with Brandon Christopher Adams, 24."During the stop Adams fled on foot from the officer. The SCMPD officer pursued Adams and during the pursuit reported hearing a gunshot. Upon hearing the shot, the officer observed Adams fall to the ground. A handgun was recovered from the scene," the spokesperson continues.Adams was transported to Memorial University Medical Center where he was treated for agunshot wound to his chest. Adams later died of his injury."An Autopsy was performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah and Adams’ injury wasconsistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest," says the spokesperson."The GBI will continue its independent investigation, and when completed, the case will beturned over to the District Attorney's Office for review."