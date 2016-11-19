Firefighter dies after River Street ramp collapse

Master Firefighter Michael Curry died today in the line of duty, reports Mark Keller, spokesman for Savannah Fire and Emergency Services."Curry was involved in an emergency incident on River Street late this afternoon when he suffered an apparent medical condition," says Keller.The death came as a section of ramp leading to public docks on River Street collapsed. According to reports, over 50 people were affected, with at least seven having to be rescued from the Savannah River. Thirteen were sent to local hospitals for minor injuries."Emergency medical personnel attended Curry on the scene and were escorted in their transport of the firefighter to Memorial University Medical Center. Curry passed away late this afternoon," says Keller.Additional information, including funeral arrangements, will be released when it is available. Please keep Michael Curry's family and friends in your thoughts during this sad occasion.