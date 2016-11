click to enlarge

WTOC TV reported at about 8:30 a.m. that their popular anchor/reporter Don Logana died in a car accident in Jasper County, S. C., earlier this morning.His loss is an enormous blow to local journalism as well as to family, friends, and colleagues.Logana was voted " Best Local News Anchor " by our readers in this year's Best of Savannah Reader's Poll. In 2015, our readers voted him " Best Local Investigative Reporter ."We will keep you informed when funeral arrangements are disclosed.