Monday, November 21, 2016

Broughton Street holiday tree to be installed Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 10:55 AM

The 50-foot holiday tree will be installed on the corner of Broughton and Bull streets Wednesday.

The unloading and uncrating of the tree will begin at 6 a.m., followed by installation throughout the day. The lights will be tested at 6 p.m..

The holiday tree is part of Holidays on Broughton. For more information, visit holidaysonbroughton.com.
