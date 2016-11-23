News Feed

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Man charged with felony DUI in death of Don Logana

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 10:24 AM

The driver involved in the head-on collision that took the life of Don Logana this past weekend has been charged with felony DUI, according to reports.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police arrested Cleaveland Antwan Coleman, 31, of Savannah, Tuesday night after his release from Memorial University Medical Center for injuries suffered in the crash.

Logana reportedly was  in the back seat of a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Erich Richter of Register, GA. Carlina Richter, also of Register, was in the front passenger seat and Joshua Bridges, of Savannah, was also in the back seat.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say Coleman is facing one count of felony driving under the influence involving death, and two counts of felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury. This doesn't mean other charges cannot later be added, however.
Connect Today 11.23.2016

