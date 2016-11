Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives launched an investigation into the death of a woman found at her residence on the 600 block of West 42nd Street on Thursday, November 24.At about 7 p.m., Metro responded to the scene finding Denise Michelle Williams, 53, deceased inside.The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab will determine the exact cause and manor of death. Circumstance surrounding this death remain under investigation. The victim’s next of kin has not been notified.