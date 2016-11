Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating reports of a shooting behind a gas station on the 14000 block of Abercorn Street on Saturday, Nov. 26."At about 5:15 a.m. Metro officers responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital where Lorenzo Trey Austin, 23, sought treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound," police report."Austin was reportedly shot by an unknown suspect at the gas station. Preliminary investigation reveals no evidence of a shooting occurring at the reported location."