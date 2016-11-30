News Feed

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Construction begins on new bridge to Fort Pulaski

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 9:36 AM

Work has begun on the replacement of Fort Pulaski’s Entrance Bridge over the South Channel of the Savannah River.

The southbound lane on the existing bridge will be closed for the duration of the bridge construction. Temporary traffic signals will control traffic flow in the northbound lane. Expect some delays while entering the park.

Please use extreme caution while traveling Highway 80 East from Savannah, as vehicles waiting to enter Fort Pulaski National Monument may be temporarily stopped in the passing lane.

Construction should take one year; expected completion is fall/winter of 2017. During the construction process, no fishing will be allowed on or near the bridge at any time. Other areas of Cockspur Island will remain open for fishing as usual.

For bridge construction updates, please refer to the United States Federal Highway Commission at the following website: https://flh.fhwa.dot.gov/projects/ga/pra-fopu/.
