Police make quick arrest after Washington Ave. armed robbery

A prompt arrest of a juvenile suspect was made by Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives and Patrol Division officers after an armed robbery that occurred on Nov. 23.At approximately 1:15 p.m., Metro responded to the 100 block of Washington Avenue for a reported armed robbery."Reportedly, an adult female victim was moving a vehicle in her driveway when at least three suspects approached her and robbed her at gunpoint. The victim was able to seek aid at a nearby residence to call 911," says Darnisha Green of the SCMPD Public Affairs Office.Shortly after, patrol officers located three males fitting the description of the armed suspects nearby on Reynolds Street. A short foot chase ensued when the suspects attempted to flee from police. Officers were able to detain Jermonte Green, 15, and a 14-year-old male. A stolen handgun was also seized during this investigation.Green will be charged as an adult. His charges include theft by receiving a firearm, obstruction by fleeing, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm without a license and armed robbery.Metro is still searching for another suspect in this case. He is described as a black male possibly in his teens. He is of an average height and build. During the incident, he wore bright clothing.Anyone with information on this case should contact investigators through the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.