Police seek 2 in sexual assault investigation

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police ask the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a reported sexual assault on Tuesday, Nov. 29, possibly near Walz Drive and Walz Circle.Between 3 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the teenage female victim was reportedly walking between buildings when two males approached and began conversing with her."Reportedly, the victim attempted to walk away when the suspects sexually assaulted her, before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction," says Eunicia Baker of the SCMPD Public Affairs Office.One suspect is described as a black wearing a black hoodie. The second suspect is described as a white male wearing a white shirt, black pants and white and red shoes.This investigation continues. Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.