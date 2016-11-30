Remembering George K. Gannam 75 years after Pearl Harbor

At the November 22th City Council meeting, Mayor Eddie DeLoach proclaimed December 7, 2016 as “George K. Gannam Day” in Savannah in honor of the sacrifices of Staff Sergeant George Gannam, all those lost in World War II, as well as Savannah’s World War II Veterans. December 7th is the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the loss of Sergeant Gannam in that attack. Gannam is recognized as Savannah’s first World War II casualty.The City of Savannah also announces the availability of the George Karam Gannam papers, an archival collection of artifacts and records documenting George Gannam’s life and military career donated to the City’s Municipal Archives by the Gannam family so they could be accessible to the public. Highlights of the collection include correspondence from Bishop O’Hara, personal items Sergeant Gamble had with him in Hawaii at the time of his death, and a flag given to the family by Mayor Thomas Gamble on the first anniversary of Pearl Harbor.Two exhibits featuring the collection are now available for the public to view: a physical exhibit in City Hall’s Council Chamber accessible during City Hall tours, and an online exhibit available at www.savannahga.gov/Gannam.For more information contact Luciana Spracher, City of Savannah Research Library & Municipal Archives, at Lspracher@savannahga.gov or (912) 651-6411.