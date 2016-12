The City of Savannah and District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz, along with GDOT and consultant Kimley-Horn, will host a town hall meeting on the status of Project DeRenne, the City project to improve DeRenne Avenue between I-516 and Harry S. Truman Parkway.The meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Eckburg Auditorium at Savannah Tech, 5717 White Bluff Rd, and will include a 30-minute presentation and 30-minute Q&A session.At the meeting the City will update the public on the project’s status including a new video simulation model of the boulevard portion of Project DeRenne.