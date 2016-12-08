Air Canada announces new service to Savannah/Hilton Head

Air Canada announced today that it will begin seasonal service to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport from Toronto Pearson International Airport on May 1, 2017.The nonstop flight will operate six days a week departing Toronto at 12:35 PM, arriving at 2:50 PM, and departing SAV at 3:20 PM, arriving in Toronto at 5:35 PM. The service will operate through October 15, 2017."We are delighted to bring the Maple Leaf to Savannah next year. Our new service will offer more travel options for local residents, both to visit Canada or to connect conveniently to our international network," said Lisa Pierce, Senior Director, USA Sales & Market Development at Air Canada."Getting direct service to Canada has been one of our top priorities for some time now and it is rewarding to see that our hard work has finally paid off," said Savannah Airport Commission Executive Director Greg Kelly. "Our air service development partners at Visit Savannah, Hilton Head Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, Savannah Chamber of Commerce and SEDA were all part of the effort that led to this announcement. We appreciate Air Canada for giving us a chance and we know that this connection to Toronto will be very successful."Air Canada is Canada's largest full-service airline and the largest provider of scheduled passenger services in the Canadian market serving over 38 million passengers annually. With the addition of Air Canada, Savannah/Hilton Head International now offers service to twenty-one destinations with forty-six daily departures.