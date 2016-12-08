Savannah Tech collecting donations for wildfire victims

Savannah Technical College is now collecting disaster relief items including diapers and dog food to transport by truck to help wildfire victims in Sevier County, Tennessee.The 53’ truck will be driven by STC Commercial Truck Driving Instructor Tom Amacher, who initiated the collection.“I was watching the news about fires in Gatlinburg and wanted to do something,” Amacher said. “I am donating $100 for fuel and will drive a trailer of items to Gatlinburg.”The College will be collecting disposable diapers of all sizes (including Pull-Ups) and bags of dog food at its Savannah Campus (5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, 31405) during business hours through noon on Friday, December 16.One of the STC 53’ trailers will be parked in the south end of the front visitor lot for donations during business hours. The College is open 8AM-6PM Mondays-Thursdays and 8AM-noon on Fridays.