News Feed

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Savannah Tech collecting donations for wildfire victims

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 10:25 AM

Savannah Technical College is now collecting disaster relief items including diapers and dog food to transport by truck to help wildfire victims in Sevier County, Tennessee.

The 53’ truck will be driven by STC Commercial Truck Driving Instructor Tom Amacher, who initiated the collection.

“I was watching the news about fires in Gatlinburg and wanted to do something,” Amacher said. “I am donating $100 for fuel and will drive a trailer of items to Gatlinburg.”

The College will be collecting disposable diapers of all sizes (including Pull-Ups) and bags of dog food at its Savannah Campus (5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, 31405) during business hours through noon on Friday, December 16.

One of the STC 53’ trailers will be parked in the south end of the front visitor lot for donations during business hours. The College is open 8AM-6PM Mondays-Thursdays and 8AM-noon on Fridays.
  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Readers also liked…

  • Tourism Leadership Council issues statement on murder of gallery owner

    • by Jim Morekis
    • Sep 22, 2016

  • Editor's Note: The new normal of crime downtown

    While there is plenty of worry about how violent crime will affect tourism, the real concern is how it will affect the decision of residents whether or not to stay. The idea of leaving for a more safe locale seems almost inconceivable to those of us who’ve invested many years and whole lifetimes here. But Savannah’s just like anyplace else— people and businesses can decide it’s just not worth it anymore.
    • by Jim Morekis
    • Jul 6, 2016

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Feed

More by Jim Morekis

Connect Today 12.08.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation