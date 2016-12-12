Police investigate Skidaway Rd. shooting

SCMPD's Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the early morning hours of Dec. 12.Metro responded to Candler Hospital at approximately 2 a.m. where a victim had arrived in a privately owned vehicle seeking care of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly, the shooting took place moments before near the intersection of Victory Drive and Skidaway Road."As the victim was leaving a nearby bar traveling north on Skidaway Road, another vehicle pulled next to the victim’s vehicle and opened fire," says Darnisha Green of the SCMPD Public Affairs Office.Asha Harris, 27, was transported to Memorial University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.The suspect vehicle is described as a red older model two-door Ford pick-up truck.Detectives do not believe this incident to be random.Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact detectives directly on the SCMPD tip line at (912)-535-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.